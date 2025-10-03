Stay safe online: 5 tips you must follow

In today's digital age, online privacy has become a major concern. With the increasing amount of personal data being shared on the internet, it is important to safeguard your information from prying eyes. One of the most effective ways to do so is by using browser extensions. These small tools can add an extra layer of security and help you control what data you share online. Here's how you can use them to boost your online privacy.

Ad blocking Use ad blockers for privacy Ad blockers are also an effective way to protect your privacy by preventing advertisers from tracking your online behavior. These extensions block intrusive ads and tracking scripts that follow you across websites. By preventing these scripts from running, ad blockers reduce the amount of data collected about you, making it harder for companies to build a profile based on your browsing habits.

Secure connections Enable HTTPS Everywhere The HTTPS Everywhere extension automatically switches websites from HTTP to HTTPS. This ensures that all communications between your browser and the website are encrypted, protecting sensitive information like passwords and credit card numbers from being intercepted by hackers or third parties. Using HTTPS Everywhere makes sure that you have a secure connection whenever you visit a website that supports it.

Cookie control Manage cookies with extensions Cookie management extensions give you control over how cookies are handled while you browse. Cookies are small files that store information about your visits to websites. By controlling cookies, you can limit how much data sites store about you and how they use it. Some extensions even allow you to delete cookies automatically after each session, further enhancing your privacy.

Tracker blocking Block trackers effectively Tracker blocking extensions prevent websites from tracking your activity across different pages or sessions. These tools identify and block tracking scripts used by advertisers and analytics services to monitor user behavior without consent. By blocking these trackers, you can browse the web more privately without being followed by unwanted surveillance.