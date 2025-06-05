How to protect your smartphone from overheating
What's the story
Smartphones are an integral part of our lives, but they can also get hot at times, resulting in performance issues and even damage.
Knowing how to avoid overheating can prove extremely helpful in preserving your device's life and performance.
Here, we've compiled some useful tips to keep your smartphone cool and running at its best.
Sunlight
Avoid direct sunlight exposure
Keeping your smartphone out of direct sunlight is one of the easiest ways to prevent it from getting hot.
Extended exposure to the sun could raise the temperature of your device by a fair bit, resulting in performance issues or even permanent damage.
When you're outside, try keeping your phone in a bag or pocket instead of leaving it on a table or dashboard where it might be facing direct sunlight.
Background activity
Close unused apps and features
Running multiple apps simultaneously can make your smartphone's processor work harder than it needs to, generating excess heat.
Regularly closing unused apps and disabling features like Bluetooth or GPS when not in use can help reduce this load.
By managing background activity effectively, you minimize the risk of overheating while also conserving battery life.
Airplane mode
Use airplane mode when possible
Activating airplane mode when you're not using network services is another effective way to keep your phone cool.
This mode disables wireless connections like cellular data and Wi-Fi, minimizing the load on your device's processor.
It's especially helpful when you're flying or in a low-reception zone where constant signal searching could result in your phone heating up.
Charging heat
Remove phone case during charging
Phone cases also trap heat from charging sessions, worsening any temperature rise within the device itself.
By removing the case while charging, you allow better airflow around the phone's surface area, which helps dissipate accumulated warmth more efficiently—keeping temperatures at manageable levels throughout each charge cycle.
Software updates
Keep software updated regularly
Manufacturers frequently issue software updates meant for optimizing system performance. This includes thermal management improvements to avoid overheating issues.
They fix bugs that could lead to excessive heating problems over time. This, if not addressed via outdated firmware versions installed on devices.
Without regular maintenance checks done periodically by users, these issues could remain.