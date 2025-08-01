How to slow down memory loss as you age
A big new study found that simple lifestyle changes—like eating better and moving more—can actually help slow down memory loss in older adults at risk for dementia.
Over 2,100 people took part, all with habits or health factors that put their brains at risk.
Those in the structured group saw much bigger gains
Researchers split participants into two groups: one got a self-help plan, while the other joined a guided program with regular exercise, healthy meals, social activities, and health check-ins.
After two years, everyone improved a bit—but those in the structured group saw much bigger gains.
Their brains aged one to two years slower compared to those doing it on their own.
Benefits showed up across all backgrounds
The benefits showed up across all backgrounds—regardless of gender, ethnicity, genetics or heart health.
Lead author Laura D. Baker, Ph.D., called these results "important" for preventing memory loss as people age.
The winning routine
The winning routine included the MIND diet (think leafy greens and less junk food) plus 30-minute workouts four times a week—mixing cardio, resistance training and stretching.
This combo gave brains the nutrients and activity they need to stay sharp longer.