Microsoft study shows AI's potential impact on jobs
Microsoft just dropped a new study showing how AI might shake up different careers.
Using data from Bing Copilot, they created an "AI applicability score" to measure where AI could actually help out.
Turns out, jobs like computer science and admin work scored high—meaning AI is pretty good at supporting tasks that need lots of info or analysis.
Low scores for hands-on roles
Meanwhile, hands-on roles like dishwashers, cement masons, and embalmers scored low for AI usefulness.
Microsoft points out that a high score doesn't automatically mean layoffs or pay cuts—there are lots of unpredictable factors at play.
For now, jobs needing manual skills seem less likely to be changed by AI anytime soon.