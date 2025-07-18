Next Article
How to watch August's Perseid meteor shower this year
The Perseid meteor shower is back on the night of August 12-13, 2024, promising up to 90 meteors per hour if you're somewhere dark.
These streaks of light come from debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle and seem to shoot out from the Perseus constellation.
When and where to see the meteors
You'll get a few early glimpses after sunset in the UK, but your best shot is between midnight and 5:30am when the action peaks.
Head somewhere away from city lights, let your eyes adjust for about 20-30 minutes, and just look up—no fancy gear needed.
Moonlight could wash out faint meteors
There's an almost full moon in 2024 (about 84%), so some faint meteors might be hidden by its glow.
Clouds could also block your view at times, but brighter meteors—and even fireballs—should still put on a good show if skies clear up.
