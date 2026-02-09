How to watch rare planetary parade in February end
From mid-February through late February, with the best viewing on February 28, and the parade may still be visible into the first nights of March, you can catch a rare sight: Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune lining up across the night sky.
The peak moment for this planetary parade is just after sunset on February 28.
How to see the planets
Head outside soon after sunset on February 28 for your best shot at seeing them all.
Mercury and Venus will be closest together on February 27 in the west—just remember that Mercury fades quickly and is visible only for a short time, and Jupiter will remain visible until later in the evening.
A clear view of the western sky helps a lot!
What you'll need to see
Four planets—Mercury, Venus (the brightest!), Saturn, and Jupiter—will show up with just your eyes if skies are clear.
You'll need binoculars or a small telescope for Uranus near the Pleiades cluster; Neptune will require optical aid, such as powerful binoculars or a small telescope.
It's a cool chance to see so many worlds at once!