HP launches EliteBoard G1a, world's first AI PC inside keyboard

HP has launched the world's first full AI PC disguised as a keyboard, the EliteBoard G1a, in India. The device was first unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. It may look like a wireless keyboard, but it actually doubles as a Copilot+ PC running Windows 11 Pro for Business. The innovative product is priced at ₹89,900 and can be purchased from HP's online store.

Device specifications Weighs just 750gm The EliteBoard G1a is just 12mm thick and weighs 750gm, making it less than half the weight of a traditional notebook PC. It comes with dual microphones and speakers integrated into the keyboard. The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series NPU, which can deliver up to 50 peak TOPS, with support for Radeon 800 million graphics.

Target audience Designed for uninterrupted AI computing tasks The EliteBoard G1a is designed for developers and other professionals who need a device for uninterrupted AI computing tasks. It features a 32W built-in battery for long hours of usage, along with HP Smart Sense and AMD's Auto State Management (ASM) to dynamically adapt performance, cooling, and battery optimization. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor for added security.

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