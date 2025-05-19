Huawei's latest innovation is an 18-inch foldable laptop
What's the story
Huawei has officially launched its first-ever foldable laptop, the MateBook Fold Ultimate Design.
The device marks Huawei's entry into the foldable laptop category and also marks the debut of HarmonyOS for PC, developed by Huawei.
The innovative device also comes with an in-house chip and introduces several unique features to enhance the user experience.
Features
Impressive display and design
The Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design boasts an 18-inch screen with 3.3K resolution in a 4:3 aspect ratio, which can be folded to become a more compact 13-inch machine.
The panel employs dual-layer LTPO OLED technology, providing a dynamic contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1 and peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits.
It weighs just 1.16kg and is only 7.3mm thick when unfolded.
Mechanism
Hinge and cooling system
The MateBook Fold Ultimate Design boasts what Huawei touts as the industry's largest folding hinge at 285mm.
This three-stage shaft with uniform torque enhances the feel and precision of opening and closing.
The laptop also supports flexible angles for ergonomic use, starting from a barely open 0 degrees to a stable hover at 150 degrees.
An upgraded diamond aluminum dual-fan setup and ultra-thin anti-gravity vapor chamber have been added to its cooling system to keep performance under load.
Software
HarmonyOS 5 and UI
The MateBook Fold is powered by Huawei's in-house silicon, though the specifics of the chip remain vague.
It boots on HarmonyOS 5, which brings a number of new features, including "one system, unified ecology," to unify mobile and desktop experiences.
The laptop also introduces a range of touch and gesture controls for enhanced user interaction.
Information
Take a look at other accessibility features
The MateBook Fold packs an 8MP camera for video calls, a fingerprint-embedded power button, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Type-C ports, six speakers, quad microphones, a 74.69Wh battery, and blazing-fast 140W charging.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design comes in three colors: Forged Shadow Black, Sky White, and Cloud Blue.
The black variant has a "Forging Shadow Cloud Pattern" on the back with a "Black Gold Waistline" design.
The 32GB/1TB variant is priced at CNY 23,999 (₹2.84 lakh) while the top-tier model with 32GB/2TB storage costs CNY 26,999 (₹3.2 lakh).
Reservations are open in China starting today.