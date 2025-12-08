Humans are starting to write, speak like ChatGPT: Study

A new study from the Max Planck Institute has found that humans are increasingly adopting the language patterns of AI chatbots like ChatGPT . The research examined changes in language since the launch of ChatGPT and found that people on YouTube have started using words that were previously rare in casual conversation. Words such as "underscore," "comprehend," "meticulous," and "bolster" have become more common, suggesting an unconscious absorption of chatbot vocabulary by users.

Online platforms Reddit moderators note AI-like posts Moderators of popular Reddit communities have also observed a similar trend, with many posts now resembling those written by AI. These subreddits are usually centered around human drama, but users have started noticing neat and polished paragraphs that read like they were generated by a bot. The moderators say they often rely on gut feeling to differentiate between human and AI writing, as the two styles have become increasingly indistinguishable.

Language evolution Feedback loop between AI and human language The study also highlights a feedback loop between AI and human language. As one Reddit moderator put it, "AI learns from people, and people copy what they see online." This means our writing and speaking styles are slowly moving toward the same tone used by AI. This cycle makes both sides gradually look and sound alike, further blurring the lines between human and machine-generated content.

Public speech AI-like phrases infiltrate public discourse The influence of AI language is also evident in public speech. Essayist Sam Kriss recently noted that UK lawmakers have started using the phrase "I rise to speak," which is a common line in American political speech. The phrase appeared 26 times in a single day in Parliament, highlighting how this AI-like phrasing has slipped into human speech in an unmistakably artificial way.