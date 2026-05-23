Hyderabad Police launches AI-CopWriter to file complaints in 10 languages

Hyderabad Police expands AI initiatives

AI-CopWriter creates accurate FIRs in seconds and speeds up the whole process at police stations.

It's part of Hyderabad Police's push for smarter, more transparent service, with other projects like C-Mitra for drafting cybercrime complaints and an AI-powered system for duty allocation of City Armed Reserve personnel.

The department is also using SOCEYE, an AI-powered platform to monitor social media and keep an eye on cyber threats and public safety issues.