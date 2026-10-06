IISc develops computational framework to convert CO2 into fuels
Technology
Scientists at IISc developed a computational framework to study how carbon dioxide (the gas warming our planet) can be converted into useful fuels and chemicals.
By mapping out 9,389 elementary chemical reactions, they figured out how to use hydrogen and a copper catalyst to turn CO2 into things like methanol and carbon monoxide, basically making waste CO2 work for us.
IISc model 40 times more accurate
Their model is 40 times more accurate than older ones, thanks to machine learning and some clever chemistry.
The team even found a surprising new route for hydrogen transfer that could help design better catalysts in the future.
This breakthrough could mean cleaner ways to recycle CO2 and fight climate change.