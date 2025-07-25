IIT Bombay's AI model predicts Mumbai's rainfall 90 minutes in advance
IIT Bombay has built an AI model that predicts Mumbai's rainfall up to 90 minutes in advance.
Launching next week at the Colaba weather center, it'll update forecasts every eight minutes and send alerts on Mumbaiflood.in—so you can prep for floods before they hit.
How the AI works
Developed by Akshay Sunil at IIT Bombay's Centre for Climate Studies, the AI checks IMD radar data—like rainbands, clouds, and wind speeds—from the past few hours to guess what's coming next.
Project lead Prof. Subimal Ghosh says early tests look promising.
Mumbaiflood.in—your 1-stop portal for flood updates
Backed by HDFC Ergo and made with IMD and BMC, this project adds some serious tech muscle to Mumbai's flood management.
The Mumbaiflood.in portal already offers local forecasts and flood updates; now, with instant AI predictions, staying safe during monsoon season just got a lot easier.