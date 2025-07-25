New AI can track you through walls using Wi-Fi

Who-Fi reads unique "biometric signatures" from standard Wi-Fi waves, using just one transmitter and three receivers. It can recognize up to nine people at once, pick up movements like sign language, and doesn't care what you're wearing—all for a low cost.

Tech raises serious privacy concerns

While this tech could be useful in lots of ways, it also means people could be tracked without knowing—even as they move between different Wi-Fi areas.

With Wi-Fi now being used for more than just internet access, there's a real need for updated privacy rules and ethical guidelines around biometric tracking.