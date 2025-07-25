Blue Origin to launch AI satellite tracker in 2026
Blue Origin, the space company started by Jeff Bezos, is teaming up with Scout Space to launch an AI-powered satellite tracker called Owl in Spring 2026.
The Owl sensor will ride on Blue Origin's new Blue Ring spacecraft and help spot satellites and space junk in geostationary orbit—making it easier to keep track of what's happening far above Earth.
Blue Ring spacecraft and Owl sensor
The Blue Ring spacecraft is pretty versatile, carrying up to 4,000kg of gear and using both chemical and electric engines for smooth moves in space.
The real star here is the Owl sensor from Scout Space—it uses AI to detect and monitor satellites and debris, giving a big boost to how we watch over our crowded orbits.
This mission highlights how serious Blue Origin is about national security and keeping space safe for everyone.
Why satellite tracking is important
With more stuff flying around Earth than ever before, tracking everything up there has never been more important.
By launching the Owl sensor on the Blue Ring, Blue Origin and Scout Space are taking a major step toward making space operations safer—and helping everyone stay better informed about what's going on above our heads.