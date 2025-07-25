Google replaces Nest Protect with First Alert SC5 smart alarm

Google has retired its Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, making way for the First Alert SC5 Smart Alarm. The SC5 is now up for grabs in the US and Canada on Google's store and other retailers, including First Alert's site. It works with your old Nest Protect setup and connects to the Google Home app, so upgrading or replacing your alarm is pretty smooth.

Check out the features The SC5 comes with a new mounting plate and a quick-connect adapter if you're going hardwired.

You can control it from both the First Alert and Google Home apps—test, silence, or get alerts right on your phone.

If one alarm detects smoke or carbon monoxide, all connected alarms go off together to keep everyone in the loop.

Built to meet current UL safety standards, the SC5 uses advanced sensors to reliably spot smoke or CO while cutting down on annoying false alarms.

It also gives clear voice alerts telling you exactly what's wrong and where—so no guessing games when it matters.