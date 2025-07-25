Unitree's $5,900 humanoid robot can run, do cartwheels
Unitree Robotics just dropped the R1 humanoid robot on Friday, July 25, 2025.
At $5,900 (about ₹4.8 lakh), it's one of the cheapest bots out there with AI skills like voice and image recognition—and yes, it can actually run and pull off cartwheels.
R1 vs G1
The R1 weighs just 25kg and comes with 26 joints for flexible moves like handstands and punches—pretty nimble compared to Unitree's older G1 model, which is heavier and packed with extra sensors for spatial awareness.
Humanoid robots don't come cheap
With most humanoid robots costing upwards of $90,000 (like Boston Dynamics's Atlas or Unitree's H1), the R1 seriously lowers the price barrier.
Even Chinese rivals like UBTech charge around $20,000 for their models.
The R1 brings together athletic moves, smart AI features, and affordability—making advanced robotics way more reachable for everyone.