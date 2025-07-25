Unitree's $5,900 humanoid robot can run, do cartwheels Technology Jul 25, 2025

Unitree Robotics just dropped the R1 humanoid robot on Friday, July 25, 2025.

At $5,900 (about ₹4.8 lakh), it's one of the cheapest bots out there with AI skills like voice and image recognition—and yes, it can actually run and pull off cartwheels.