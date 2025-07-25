Next Article
NASA's X-59 completes taxi tests for quieter supersonic travel
NASA's X-59, built with Lockheed Martin, just passed its taxi tests in California—meaning it rolled down the runway and checked all its brakes and steering.
This is a huge step toward its first flight, as the X-59 is designed to fly faster than sound without those loud sonic booms that usually shake things up.
X-59 uses augmented reality to see outside
Instead of a regular cockpit window, pilots use an Augmented Reality External Vision System—a fancy camera setup that lets them "see" outside on screens.
Next up: high-speed tests to make sure everything works at takeoff speeds.
If all goes well, we're one step closer to quieter supersonic travel in the future.