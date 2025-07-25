Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: No S Pen, but slimmer

Samsung might bring back S Pen in future versions

By skipping the S Pen, Samsung made the Fold 7 thinner—just 8.99mm folded and around 4.2mm when open—which also means a stronger screen with less crease.

You still get smooth multitasking and big-screen streaming vibes, plus better battery life thanks to the streamlined build.

Samsung says they might bring back a thinner S Pen in future versions if they can keep things compact.