Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: No S Pen, but slimmer
Samsung just released the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and this time, there's no S Pen support. Instead, it's all about being slimmer and easier to carry.
The phone features a 6.5-inch outer screen and an 8-inch inner display, so you'll be swiping and using voice commands instead of a stylus.
Samsung might bring back S Pen in future versions
By skipping the S Pen, Samsung made the Fold 7 thinner—just 8.99mm folded and around 4.2mm when open—which also means a stronger screen with less crease.
You still get smooth multitasking and big-screen streaming vibes, plus better battery life thanks to the streamlined build.
Samsung says they might bring back a thinner S Pen in future versions if they can keep things compact.