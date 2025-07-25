Next Article
Samsung's foldables get One UI 8 ahead of Galaxy S
Samsung is shaking things up by rolling out One UI 8 on its new foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7—instead of the usual Galaxy S series.
This switch is all about syncing better with Google's Android updates, according to leaker @UniverseIce.
Foldable phones get priority over Galaxy S series
Now, the Galaxy Z series gets early access to major software upgrades, while the Galaxy S lineup will see big changes a bit later—think versions like One UI X.5 with fresh design tweaks and features.
The upside? Foldable owners get the latest Android perks first, but S series fans can still expect a full suite of updates when their turn comes around.