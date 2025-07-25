Next Article
Google Search gets AI-powered web guide for better content organization
Google just rolled out Web Guide, a fresh AI-powered feature that sorts your search results into neat categories.
Instead of scrolling through endless links, you'll see sections like "Comprehensive Beginner's Guides" or "Understanding Camera Settings."
To try it out, just opt in on the Labs page and switch between the new organized look and classic search.
Web guide organizes content by topics
Web Guide really shines when you're searching for stuff like "how to solo travel in Japan" or tips on long-distance relationships.
By grouping info by topic, it helps you get to what matters faster—no more getting lost in a sea of random links.
This is part of Google's bigger push to make Search smarter and more helpful with AI.