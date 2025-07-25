Most people regain weight after stopping anti-obesity drugs: Study
A big study found that while anti-obesity meds can help people drop weight, most folks start gaining it back once they stop taking the drugs.
On average, people regained about 2.5kg within five months after quitting, with the weight creeping back as early as eight weeks in.
How much you regain depends on factors like which drug
How much you regain depends on factors like which drug you took and your lifestyle habits.
The research included popular meds like semaglutide and tirzepatide—people who stopped tirzepatide regained nearly half their lost weight.
Even with changes to diet or exercise, this pattern looked a lot like what happens after gastric bypass surgery.
Staying healthy in the long run will take more than medication
The takeaway: keeping weight off after stopping these meds is tough.
Researchers say we need better ways to support people once treatment ends.
For now, these drugs can really help with short-term goals—but staying healthy in the long run will take more than just medication.