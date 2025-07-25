Next Article
AI can be used for bad things, warns OpenAI's Altman
OpenAI's Sam Altman says the real danger with AI isn't robots going rogue—it's people using powerful AI tools for the wrong reasons.
On Theo Von's podcast, he shared his worry that if someone wants to cause harm, "and they have a very powerful tool to do it," things could get risky fast.
Altman on building strong safety and ethics into OpenAI's models
Altman also talked about how hard it is to build strong safety and ethics into OpenAI's models.
This comes just as OpenAI rolled out its new ChatGPT Agent after a week-long delay, leaving users curious but showing the company is serious about keeping things responsible while still moving forward.