Tesla's humanoid robot on backburner, production halt sparks concerns
Tesla has put the brakes on making more of its Optimus robots, with the goal of 5,000 units by 2025 now in doubt.
They'd built about 1,000 and had parts ready for more, but everything stopped in June as the company decided to rethink the design after a leadership shakeup.
Tesla dealing with hardware and software issues
After project lead Milan Kovac left, Ashok Elluswamy (Tesla's VP of AI software) took over and is now focused on sorting out hardware and software issues before production restarts.
This redesign could take another couple of months—so don't expect new robots rolling out just yet.
Musk aims to make a million robots per year
Elon Musk wants to eventually make a million Optimus robots per year within five years—a huge leap from where things stand now.
But with this pause and Tesla also dealing with dropping EV sales and revenue this quarter, it's clear even big tech dreams hit speed bumps sometimes.