Apple introduces new age ratings for App Store Technology Jul 25, 2025

Apple just rolled out new age ratings for the App Store—13+, 16+, and 18+—replacing the old 12+ and 17+ labels.

The aim? To make it easier for parents to know which apps are right for their kids, and to help keep younger users safer online.

The changes are already live in beta versions of iOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and more.