Apple introduces new age ratings for App Store
Apple just rolled out new age ratings for the App Store—13+, 16+, and 18+—replacing the old 12+ and 17+ labels.
The aim? To make it easier for parents to know which apps are right for their kids, and to help keep younger users safer online.
The changes are already live in beta versions of iOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and more.
What's the update?
App creators now have to answer detailed questions about what's in their apps, from violence to medical topics or user-generated content.
Apple has auto-updated existing app ratings using this system, but developers can tweak them if needed.
Changes for parents
The new setup makes it simpler for parents to set up age-appropriate accounts without sharing personal info with app makers.
Thanks to a privacy-focused API, only verified age ranges are shared based on what parents enter when setting up a device—so kids get more protection without sacrificing privacy.