New nanomaterial can detect explosives, pollutants: Ideal for airport security
Researchers at CeNS have developed a smart new nanomaterial that can pick up even tiny traces of dangerous chemicals and explosives like TNT and RDX.
Using a technique called surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), this tech is super sensitive—making it promising for airport security checks and keeping tabs on pollution, according to the Department of Science and Technology.
How the material was built
The material is built from layers of reduced graphene oxide, silver nanoparticles, and cerium oxide on glass.
The silver amps up detection signals, cerium oxide keeps it stable even in high heat or humidity, and the graphene layer helps cut out background noise for clearer results.
Tests showed it still works in tough conditions—so it's both powerful and practical.