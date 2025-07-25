New nanomaterial can detect explosives, pollutants: Ideal for airport security Technology Jul 25, 2025

Researchers at CeNS have developed a smart new nanomaterial that can pick up even tiny traces of dangerous chemicals and explosives like TNT and RDX.

Using a technique called surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), this tech is super sensitive—making it promising for airport security checks and keeping tabs on pollution, according to the Department of Science and Technology.