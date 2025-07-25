Next Article
EMA backs twice-yearly HIV prevention injection
Big news: The European Medicines Agency just backed lenacapavir, a new HIV prevention injection you only need twice a year.
If the European Commission gives the final OK, this could make HIV protection way more convenient across the EU and nearby countries.
A shot that protects against HIV-1
Lenacapavir is a long-acting shot that protects against HIV-1 for six months at a time.
That means no daily pills or constant clinic visits—just two quick injections per year.
Trials show it's safe and works well for different groups.
Access program could help people in low-income countries
If approved, lenacapavir (to be called Yeytuo) could also reach low-income countries faster through Gilead's access program.
This could help more people stay HIV-free and improve life for those living with HIV around the world.