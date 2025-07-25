Next Article
New Coyote malware targets banking info using Windows accessibility features
Heads up: Coyote malware is back, and it's now using Windows accessibility features to grab people's banking and crypto credentials.
Originally meant to help with app accessibility, these tools are being misused by Coyote to watch when you visit financial sites.
The malware sneaks in through the Squirrel installer, quietly collecting system details and tracking which apps you're using.
Mainly affecting users in Brazil
Right now, Coyote is mainly targeting users in Brazil, especially customers of Banco do Brasil, Santander, and Binance.
Since it uses built-in Windows tools, it can slip past regular antivirus software.
To stay safe, only download apps from trusted sources and keep your system updated—being aware of new threats like this goes a long way.