New Coyote malware targets banking info using Windows accessibility features Technology Jul 25, 2025

Heads up: Coyote malware is back, and it's now using Windows accessibility features to grab people's banking and crypto credentials.

Originally meant to help with app accessibility, these tools are being misused by Coyote to watch when you visit financial sites.

The malware sneaks in through the Squirrel installer, quietly collecting system details and tracking which apps you're using.