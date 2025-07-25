Next Article
'Tea': The women-only dating app taking over TikTok
Tea is the new women's-only dating app that's quickly become a hit in the US.
It lets users anonymously flag concerns about men, get notified if a man's name comes up nearby, and use tools like background checks and reverse image searches—all aimed at making dating safer.
How tea works
With 1.6 million verified users, Tea blocks screenshots to keep things genuine.
Users can rate dates anonymously, report abuse or dishonesty, and swap advice with others—creating a supportive space beyond just swiping.
What's next for dating apps?
Tea's gone viral for helping women spot red flags before meeting up, earning praise for its privacy features over older online groups.
Still, its focus on women has sparked conversations about who gets included as dating apps evolve.