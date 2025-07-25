Google Maps is removing the 'Follow' feature: Details here
Google Maps just announced it's removing the "Follow" feature in September 2023.
So, you won't be able to follow other users or have followers anymore, and all related data will disappear automatically—no need to do anything.
Your profile visibility settings aren't changing, but follower notifications and requests are going away.
What's going to happen to your data?
The "Follow" feature let you see friends' or reviewers' latest updates.
Once it's gone, those updates won't show up anymore, but everything you've shared publicly will still be on your profile.
Other community tools like Local Guides Connect and list-making for new places aren't affected.
Why is Google removing the feature?
Google says it wants to keep Maps focused on navigation and discovery, as the social side sometimes attracted bots and received mixed user reactions.
If you liked following trusted reviewers or friends, this might sting a bit—but most of Maps's community features are sticking around.
```