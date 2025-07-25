Microsoft's Copilot plus PC recall blocked by more apps
Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC Recall, which takes automatic screenshots of your activity, is getting blocked by more apps due to privacy concerns.
After Signal kicked things off earlier this year, both AdGuard and the Brave browser joined in on July 25, 2025, highlighting how risky it can be to have your info captured without control.
How AdGuard and Brave are handling recall
AdGuard called Recall a "privacy concern," warning it could grab private chats or sensitive forms by accident.
Brave now disables Recall by default for Windows 11+ users (though you can turn it back on if you want), while Signal goes further—blocking the feature completely in its app.
Brave also urged Microsoft to extend its flexible privacy controls to all developers, saying that would be a big step toward better user protection.