Microsoft's Copilot plus PC recall blocked by more apps

How AdGuard and Brave are handling recall

AdGuard called Recall a "privacy concern," warning it could grab private chats or sensitive forms by accident.

Brave now disables Recall by default for Windows 11+ users (though you can turn it back on if you want), while Signal goes further—blocking the feature completely in its app.

Brave also urged Microsoft to extend its flexible privacy controls to all developers, saying that would be a big step toward better user protection.