Google introduces Opal, an AI tool to create web apps
Google is testing Opal, a new tool that lets you build simple web apps by typing out what you want—no coding skills required.
Available now in the US through Google Labs, Opal is designed to make app creation less intimidating and more accessible for everyone, not just techies.
How to create web apps using Opal
With Opal, you describe your app idea in plain language and Google's AI turns it into a working mini web app.
The visual workflow editor lets you see each step of how your app is built and tweak things as you go.
Once you're done, share your creation instantly with a link so friends (or anyone) can try it out using their Google account.
It's all about opening up app-making to anyone curious enough to give it a shot—no code required.