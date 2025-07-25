Google introduces Opal, an AI tool to create web apps

How to create web apps using Opal

With Opal, you describe your app idea in plain language and Google's AI turns it into a working mini web app.

The visual workflow editor lets you see each step of how your app is built and tweak things as you go.

Once you're done, share your creation instantly with a link so friends (or anyone) can try it out using their Google account.

It's all about opening up app-making to anyone curious enough to give it a shot—no code required.