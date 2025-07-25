Wi-Fi 8 is coming: What you need to know
Wi-Fi 8 is officially on the way, with certification expected in March 2028.
Instead of just chasing faster speeds, this upgrade focuses on making your connection way more reliable—think fewer drops and lag, even in crowded spaces or when you're moving around.
That's a big deal for things like AR, AI tools, and smart factories that need steady internet to work smoothly.
What's new in Wi-Fi 8?
You'll still get top speeds (up to 23Gbps like Wi-Fi 7), but the real win is better performance at the edges of networks—so streaming or gaming stays smooth as you roam from room to room.
Features like seamless roaming and smarter handling of multiple devices mean less frustration with disconnects and congestion.
When will we get Wi-Fi 8 devices?
Wi-Fi 8 doesn't need new frequencies or fancy hardware changes—it just makes your existing tech work smarter.
But don't expect gadgets with Wi-Fi 8 until late-2028.
If you rely on super-steady connections (or just hate buffering), it'll be worth keeping an eye out for when it finally lands.