Wi-Fi 8 is coming: What you need to know Technology Jul 25, 2025

Wi-Fi 8 is officially on the way, with certification expected in March 2028.

Instead of just chasing faster speeds, this upgrade focuses on making your connection way more reliable—think fewer drops and lag, even in crowded spaces or when you're moving around.

That's a big deal for things like AR, AI tools, and smart factories that need steady internet to work smoothly.