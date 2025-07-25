Beware of fake IT refund emails—Report immediately!

How to spot a scam email

These emails can look legit, with official logos and phrases like "assessment year 2024-25," but the IT department says they never ask for personal info or passwords by email.

If something feels off, double-check the sender's address, don't click on random links, and if you spot a suspicious email, report it to phishing@incometax.gov.in right away.

If you did click by mistake, change your passwords ASAP and let your bank know—better safe than sorry!