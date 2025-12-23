IIT Delhi's AI agent can conduct AFM experiments autonomously

AILA's setup includes a central planner that tells specialized agents what to do—one manages the microscope, another handles data crunching. The team tested several popular AI models on 100 real lab tasks. AILA proved it could fine-tune settings, count graphene layers, measure friction, and analyze shapes, demonstrating the ability to perform these tasks autonomously, though with notable limitations in accuracy and reliability.

What do the researchers think?

Prof. Lothar Wondraczek says AI like AILA is meant to boost creativity for scientists—not replace them.

The project started when Prof. N M Anoop Krishnan spent time at Friedrich Schiller University Jena with support from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation.

While multi-agent setups worked better than single ones, they were still pretty sensitive to changes in instructions—a reminder that even smart tech needs careful handling.