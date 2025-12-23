Google now shares your location with emergency services in India

Google has launched its Emergency Location Service (ELS) in India, starting with Uttar Pradesh . The feature automatically shares a caller's precise location with emergency services when they dial an emergency number like 112. The move is aimed at helping first responders reach people faster during critical situations where every second counts.

Feature details A lifeline in times of crisis The ELS feature is integrated into Google's Android operating system and works by using signals from GPS, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks to determine a caller's location. It can provide an accuracy of up to 50 meters. The service also shares other useful information such as device language with emergency responders for better context during calls.

Pilot results ELS's successful pilot in Uttar Pradesh UP is the first Indian state to implement the ELS feature, with support from Pert Telecom Solutions and integration by Uttar Pradesh Police. During pilot testing over the last few months, Google says that ELS identified locations for over 20 million emergency calls and messages across the state. In many cases, it even offered location details when calls disconnected just seconds after being placed.

Privacy assurance ELS prioritizes user privacy and accessibility Google has emphasized that user privacy was a major consideration while developing the ELS service. The feature is free of cost and activates only during emergency calls or messages. It doesn't require any additional app download or special hardware to work. The location data is transmitted directly from the phone to emergency services without being collected or stored by Google, ensuring maximum privacy for users.