IIT Guwahati launches MTech in Robotics and AI program
IIT Guwahati just rolled out a brand-new MTech program in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, open to both recent grads and working pros.
Applications are open until July 15, and the first classes kick off on August 10, 2026.
Flexible duration and engineering degree eligibility
The course is flexible: finish in two years or take up to five if you need.
You can earn a certificate, diploma, or full degree depending on how far you go.
To apply, you'll need a bachelor's or master's degree in fields like electrical, computer science, or mechanical engineering (with at least 60% marks), plus math studied through Class 12.
No gate required, test or interview
No GATE score needed! Selection is through a written test or an interview by IIT Guwahati.
The program blends online lectures with on-campus labs and exams for hands-on learning.