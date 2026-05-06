IIT Madras-based Mindgrove Technologies and Pinetics begin 2-year chip partnership
Technology
Mindgrove Technologies (from IIT Madras Research Park) is joining forces with Pune-based Pinetics to bring Indian-designed semiconductor chips into real-world gadgets like smart locks, biometric access systems, and cameras.
This two-year partnership is a big step toward making India less reliant on imported tech and building a stronger local electronics industry.
Secure IoT ready, Pinetics to accelerate
Mindgrove's Secure IoT chip, ready for production, will power devices like meters, point-of-sale machines, and smart locks.
They are also working on a Vision chip for high-performance uses like CCTV cameras and dashcams.
Pinetics will help get these chips into finished products faster, which should mean more Made-in-India tech showing up in everyday devices soon.