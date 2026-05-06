IIT Madras-based Mindgrove Technologies and Pinetics begin 2-year chip partnership

Secure IoT ready, Pinetics to accelerate

Mindgrove's Secure IoT chip, ready for production, will power devices like meters, point-of-sale machines, and smart locks.

They are also working on a Vision chip for high-performance uses like CCTV cameras and dashcams.

Pinetics will help get these chips into finished products faster, which should mean more Made-in-India tech showing up in everyday devices soon.