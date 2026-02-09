IIT Madras launches online BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology
IIT Madras just rolled out an online BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology, starting February 9, 2026.
This new program is designed to help students break into the aerospace sector—content is delivered online, though some in-person components such as exams or lab visits may be required, and it is open to candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination (including diploma holders).
Classes, exams, projects, internships
Classes are mostly online with recorded lectures, live tutorials, and forums for questions.
You'll still need to take some examinations at designated centers while others are conducted through online proctored assessments, and the Aeronautics and Space Technology program does not specify mandatory on-campus lab visits.
The coursework dives into real-world projects like aircraft or spacecraft design, computational fluid dynamics, and internships.
Opportunities after graduation
Graduates can look forward to jobs at PSUs, private aerospace companies, start-ups, or engineering analysis firms.
If you're aiming higher—think GATE exams or advanced studies at top institutes like IITs or IISc—you're covered.
Top performers even get a shot at joining on-campus programs at IIT Madras.