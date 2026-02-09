IIT Madras launches online BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology Technology Feb 09, 2026

IIT Madras just rolled out an online BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology, starting February 9, 2026.

This new program is designed to help students break into the aerospace sector—content is delivered online, though some in-person components such as exams or lab visits may be required, and it is open to candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination (including diploma holders).