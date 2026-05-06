IIT Madras opens Menlo Park hub for Indian deep-tech startups

IITM global greenfield investment $4.5 million

The Menlo Park center is getting a total planned investment of $7.5 million, with $4.5 million identified as IITM Global's greenfield investment for startup incubation and deep-tech research.

IIT Madras isn't stopping here: they're already planning a second US center on the East Coast to tap into even more networks and opportunities.

On the sidelines of the #SelectUSASummit, Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra met with startup founders and called their work "Truly inspired by the impressive work these young tech leaders showcased. ", highlighting how tech ties between India and the US are only getting stronger.