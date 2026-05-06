IIT Madras Pravartak invites registrations for free OOBT online course Technology May 06, 2026

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is inviting registrations for its 2026 Out Of The Box Thinking (OOBT) program, a free online course designed to boost creative problem-solving and logical thinking using math.

Sign-ups are open from May 4 to July 31, and anyone can join.

Since launching in 2022, the course has already attracted over 3.19 lakh school and college students, graduates, and working professionals.