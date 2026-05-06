IIT Madras Pravartak invites registrations for free OOBT online course
IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is inviting registrations for its 2026 Out Of The Box Thinking (OOBT) program, a free online course designed to boost creative problem-solving and logical thinking using math.
Sign-ups are open from May 4 to July 31, and anyone can join.
Since launching in 2022, the course has already attracted over 3.19 lakh school and college students, graduates, and working professionals.
OOBT course splits into 4 levels
The OOBT course is split into four levels, covering number theory, algebra, geometry, and logic puzzles, all aimed at making math more engaging and practical.
Director V Kamakoti called it a great way to spark innovative thinking, while CEO MJ Shankar Raman highlighted how it welcomes learners from all backgrounds, including rural areas.
Top three rank holders from the 2025 batch were recognized at the OOBT 2025 certificate award ceremony on April 15, 2026.