IIT Madras's ramjet shell upgrade for standard artillery rounds

Ramjet shells can be used with existing artillery

The source does not specify when the project began and does not report trials at Deolali or Pokhran; it says additional testing is needed before mass production.

The best part? This "plug-and-play" kit works with all major Indian Army guns like ATAGS, K9 Vajra, and Dhanush—no need to buy new ones.

Each upgraded shell costs ₹2-3 lakh (vs ₹1.25 lakh for standard), but you get up to about 50% more range (with some reports giving higher increases depending on the gun/model).

Compared to Norway's Nammo ramjet shell, IIT-M's version is more flexible across different guns and made right here in India.