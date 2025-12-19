India announces space labs to nurture talent, boost tech ecosystem

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has announced a major initiative to set up cutting-edge space laboratories, dubbed Antariksh Prayogshala. The labs will be established in academic institutions across India with an aim to strengthen the country's space technology ecosystem and nurture talent for the sector. The move is part of a national effort to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

Program details Antariksh Prayogshala: A unique program for practical training Antariksh Prayogshala is a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at creating state-of-the-art laboratories for hands-on training in space technology. The labs will be set up in academic institutes across the country and are designed to promote close collaboration between academia and the space industry. This initiative aligns with India's long-term vision of becoming a key player in the global space economy.

Funding details Selection process and financial support for institutions The scheme will select up to seven academic institutions, one from each major geographic zone, to ensure balanced regional representation. IN-SPACe will fund up to 75% of the total project cost, with a cap of ₹5 crore per institution. The funding will be released based on the achievement of project milestones. The selection process is two-tiered: first, institutions are evaluated against eligibility criteria; second, shortlisted applicants are ranked by an Empowered Committee for final selection on a zone-wise basis.

Ecosystem development Antariksh Prayogshala: A step toward sustainable space ecosystem Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director of the Promotion Directorate at IN-SPACe, said "Antariksh Prayogshala is designed to translate academic knowledge into deployable capability." He added that these labs will enable applied research, early-stage innovation, and skill development aligned with real industry needs. The initiative is expected to yield structured practical training for students, stronger engagement between academia and the space industry, and a skilled workforce for India's growing private space sector.