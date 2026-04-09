AI cameras monitor polling booths in Kerala Assembly elections

As Kerala witnesses 2026 Assembly elections today, authorities are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology to streamline the voting process. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, election officials have deployed an AI-powered video monitoring system to oversee crowd levels and manage queues at thousands of polling stations across the state, according to The Hindu. The move is aimed at improving efficiency and reducing potential bottlenecks during the election process.

Tech assistance AI system assists election officials in real time The AI system is designed to assist election officials in real time, helping them quickly identify potential bottlenecks and ensure a more orderly voting process. The initiative is a major upgrade from the already established large-scale webcasting for monitoring elections on the ground. At a central control room in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar and his team are overseeing live feeds from polling stations across the state using over 60,000 cameras streaming footage.

Queue management Automatically flagging polling stations with long queues The AI system automatically flags polling stations where there are long queues, which is defined as more than 10 voters waiting. When such a situation arises, alerts are triggered, allowing officials to intervene promptly. This feature is especially useful during peak voting hours when queues tend to grow longer. The initiative complements existing measures by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that has capped the number of voters per booth at 1,200 to reduce congestion.

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Interior surveillance AI monitors interiors of polling stations too The AI system also monitors the interiors of polling stations. If crowding is detected inside, it sends instant alerts, enabling authorities to take corrective measures. Each polling station is equipped with two cameras, one inside and one outside, ensuring comprehensive coverage. With 100% webcasting in place, district teams continue routine monitoring while the central control room focuses on critical alerts generated by the AI system.

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