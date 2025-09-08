Modi government working on next phase of India Semiconductor Mission

The Indian government is expediting the approval process for the second phase of its semiconductor initiative, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 2.0). A cabinet note on this is likely to be tabled by the end of October, according to The Economic Times. The new scheme is expected to expand support across the entire semiconductor value chain, including compound semiconductor fabs, advanced packaging units, display fabs, capital equipment manufacturing facilities, and suppliers of specialized chemicals and gases.

Financial boost Industry urges government to double ISM 2.0 outlay The semiconductor industry has urged the government to double its financial outlay for ISM 2.0 to $20 billion (about ₹1.76 lakh crore). This is to attract more projects and investments in the sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a roundtable with global semiconductor industry executives at Semicon 2025, where they provided feedback on ongoing projects and suggestions for future initiatives.

Incentive structure Different incentives for each category The government is likely to offer different incentives under ISM 2.0 for each category of the semiconductor value chain. The highest subsidies will be given to those setting up silicon wafer fabrication units, while compound semiconductor units will get lesser subsidies as they are less capital-intensive. A part of the outlay will also be reserved for fabless semiconductor designs and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises).

Supply chain Manufacturers working on local supply chain setup Under ISM 1.0, approved projects are now looking to set up a local supply chain for materials, chemicals, and gasses. This is part of their strategy to compete in global markets. An executive from a semiconductor manufacturer told The Economic Times that they are trying to bring overseas suppliers of necessary materials like chemicals and gases to India, to have local suppliers who can provide quick support.