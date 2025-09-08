Blood Moon eclipse: When, where, how to watch Technology Sep 08, 2025

Heads up: On September 7, a total lunar eclipse will turn the full Corn Moon into a dramatic Blood Moon, visible across Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe.

The peak moment hits around 18:11 UTC (23:41 IST), with the best views depending on your location; in some places, the eclipse will already be underway or the moon will already be up.