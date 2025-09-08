Blood Moon eclipse: When, where, how to watch
Heads up: On September 7, a total lunar eclipse will turn the full Corn Moon into a dramatic Blood Moon, visible across Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe.
The peak moment hits around 18:11 UTC (23:41 IST), with the best views depending on your location; in some places, the eclipse will already be underway or the moon will already be up.
Why is it called Corn Moon?
September's full moon is usually known as the Harvest Moon if it lines up with the autumn equinox—but in 2025, that honor goes to October.
This time, it's called the Corn Moon after traditional Native American harvests.
Bonus: this year's Corn Moon comes with a rare total lunar eclipse.
When and how to watch?
The eclipse kicks off at 15:28 UTC and wraps up by 20:55 UTC. The main event—totality—lasts about 82 minutes from 18:11 to 19:53 UTC.
No fancy gear needed; just look up! Binoculars or a telescope can make that red glow even cooler.