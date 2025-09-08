China's flying taxi makes first flight in Africa

The Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition saw participation from 34 countries and was held in Kigali, Rwanda. The test flight of the eVTOL was organized by Rwanda in collaboration with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a state-owned construction and engineering firm from China.

Strategic partnership

Rwanda is actively seeking investment and technology partners

The partnership between Rwanda and CRBC is aimed at positioning the African nation as a leader in adopting advanced aviation technology. Rwanda, which has a population of 14.2 million and a growing tourism industry, is looking to improve its air transport systems to reduce urban congestion and air pollution. The country is actively seeking "investment and technology partners" to boost its air mobility sector.