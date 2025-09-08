Activist on hunger strike outside DeepMind office for this reason
Two activists are on a hunger strike—one at Google DeepMind's London office, the other at Anthropic in the US—urging tech leaders to stop developing advanced AI.
Guido Reichstadter (45) has been striking for over a week, asking Anthropic's CEO to halt work on powerful new AI systems and promising to continue with just water, electrolytes, and multivitamins until he gets a response.
Both activists are demanding an industry-wide pause in AI development
Michael Trazzi (29) recently joined outside DeepMind, calling for its CEO to promise no new frontier models if other companies agree to pause too.
Both activists say fast-moving AI could bring big risks if companies don't slow down together.
Their hunger strikes aim to push tech firms toward an industry-wide break so society can catch up with how these tools might affect us all.