India gearing up to roll out cloud sovereignty framework

Air-gapping means some government systems will be kept offline from outside networks, so they keep working even if foreign cloud connections go down.

The new rules will also push agencies to check where their cloud providers are from, how well they follow Indian laws, and whether they're at risk from foreign regulations like the US CLOUD Act.

Right now, government bodies use both Meghraj (run by NIC) and private clouds; this move is all about boosting India's digital independence and making it a bigger player in the data world.