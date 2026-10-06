India Mobile Congress 2026 in New Delhi spotlights 6G, AI
India Mobile Congress 2026 just kicked off at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, bringing together big names in telecom, tech companies, and startups under the theme "Scale Without Boundaries."
The event is all about what's next in digital tech: Think 6G, AI, and future networks.
Prime Minister Modi will officially open things up on Sunday.
Keynotes, exhibition demos, ASPIRE program
Expect keynotes from leaders like Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio chairman and Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman, plus announcements about partnerships and digital business opportunities.
There's also a huge exhibition with demos on 5G, AI, and semiconductors.
If you're into startups or innovation, check out the ASPIRE program: It's highlighting how deep-tech ideas are turning into real products this year.