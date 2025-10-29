India needs 1 lakh GPUs to meet AI demand Technology Oct 29, 2025

India's AI scene is growing fast, but there's a big gap in hardware: the country will soon need over 1 lakh GPUs to keep up with demand—right now, we only have about 38,000.

The good news? Using a GPU here costs just ₹65 an hour (way less than the global average).

At TiEcon Delhi-NCR, Abhishek Singh, CEO of IndiaAI Mission and additional secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), said it's time to ramp up local tech and rely less on imports.