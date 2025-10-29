India needs 1 lakh GPUs to meet AI demand
India's AI scene is growing fast, but there's a big gap in hardware: the country will soon need over 1 lakh GPUs to keep up with demand—right now, we only have about 38,000.
The good news? Using a GPU here costs just ₹65 an hour (way less than the global average).
At TiEcon Delhi-NCR, Abhishek Singh, CEO of IndiaAI Mission and additional secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), said it's time to ramp up local tech and rely less on imports.
Singh optimistic about India's AI future
Singh highlighted that building enough GPU infrastructure isn't cheap—setting up just 1,000 GPUs could cost ₹500-800 crore.
But he's optimistic, noting that India aims to become a voice-enabled digital economy and integrate AI for 500 million more people.
With over ₹10,300 crore already approved for the IndiaAI Mission, there are plans for a distributed AI network and new tools so Indian IT can move beyond basic coding and stay ahead in tech.